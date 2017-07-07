Seattle's Clint Dempsey wins Alcatel Player of the Week for MLS Week 19

Clint Dempsey isn't done.

The Seattle Sounders' veteran superstar popped off for two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win at Colorado on July 4, his first multi-goal game of the 2017 campaign, and has duly been recognized as the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 19, as voted on by the North America Soccer Reporters (NASR).

"Deuce" has now bagged seven goals and two assists in 14 league starts this season, and he and his Sounders teammates can now head into the Gold Cup break on a high note, via a three-game unbeaten streak. It's the first POTW honor of this year.

Seattle return to MLS action on Wednesday, July 19, when they host D.C. United at CenturyLink Field (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.