Report: Real Salt Lake in talks to trade forward Yura Movsisyan

Real Salt Lake are in discussions to trade forward Yura Movsisyan, according to a report Thursday from FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio:

RSL is having discussions to trade forward Yura Movsisyan, per two sources with knowledge of talks. LA Galaxy a possible destination. (1/2) — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 6, 2017

Movsisyan would likely have to re-do deal in order to facilitate trade, one source said. Currently paid $1.97 million guaranteed (2/2) — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 6, 2017

Though Movsisyan has roots in the Los Angeles area and a No. 9 of his caliber would make sense for a Galaxy side that has often struggled to get goals from the forward position this year, the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter reported that LA were not interested in the player:

An #LAGalaxy official said privately the team would not comment on "rumors" but added that they are "not interested" in Movsisyan (2/2) — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) July 6, 2017

Movsisyan, 29, has been a centerpiece for RSL since they re-acquired him in January 2016 following six years in Europe and subsequently made his loan from Spartak Moscow permanent following the 2016 regular season. He scored 9 goals across 29 appearances in 2016, and has 6 goals through 20 appearances so far in 2017.

There was some friction between Movsisyan and head coach Mike Petke recently after the forward publicly complained about his playing time during a spell on the bench in May. Nonetheless, he has scored two goals in his last four appearances, including a catalytic game-winner against Minnesota on June 17 and another in RSL's 6-2 rout of the LA Galaxy on Tuesday.

Movsisyan, who occupies a Designated Player spot for RSL, is in his second spell with the Claret-and-Cobalt. After being drafted by Kansas City in 2006 he made his name with RSL from 2007-2009, helping them to the 2009 MLS Cup title before moving to play in Denmark, then Russia. Born in the former Soviet Union before moving to Southern California in the early 1990s, Movsisyan represents Armenia internationally and has 10 goals in 35 appearances for his country.