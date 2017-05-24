Real Salt Lake coach responds to Movsisyan's complaint about playing time

Real Salt Lake have already endured a rocky start to the 2017 season. Between injuries, head coach Jeff Cassar's dismissal and inconsistent results, it hasn't been easy in Sandy.

Striker Yura Movsisyan recently weighed in, publicly complaining about his lack of playing time lately under current coach Mike Petke, saying "It's a joke."

Petke responded to Movsisyan's remarks on Tuesday after training, according to the Salt Lake Tribune's Chris Kamrani.

"My expectations were laid out very clearly in the very first meeting, and it followed through on a daily and weekly basis," Petke said. "It's important for me to do that so players — if they do have a gripe or they don't understand something — that they have to look themselves in the mirror at the end of the day. That's not just talking about Yura, that's talking about everybody."

You can read Petke's full response in the Salt Lake Tribune report.