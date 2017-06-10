MLS All-Star voting update - June 10, 2017

Voting for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target is underway. Here is a look at the top five vote-getters by position as of noon ET on June 10.
The online fan ballot consists of 176 players (eight per team) who were nominated by media members. The "Fan XI" designation next to a player's name means he is on the provisional matchday roster. The Fan XI presented by Target consists of three defenders, four midfields, and three forwards. (The third forward will be selected using EA SPORTS "More Than a Vote" challenge.) All voting ends on June 30 at midnight PT.
Goalkeepers
Defenders
- GARZA, Greg [Fan XI]
- BEASLEY, DaMarcus [Fan XI]
- PIREZ, Leandro [Fan XI]
- ZUSI, Graham
- COLE, Ashley
Midfielders
- ALMIRON, Miguel [Fan XI]
- SCHWEINSTEIGER, Bastian [Fan XI]
- KAKÁ [Fan XI]
- BRADLEY, Michael [Fan XI]
- ACOSTA, Kellyn
Forwards
- NIKOLIC, Nemanja [Fan XI]
- VILLA, David [Fan XI]
- GIOVINCO, Sebastian
- MARTINEZ, Josef
- ALTIDORE, Jozy
EA SPORTS "More Than a Vote" challenge
The third forward in the Fan XI:
- GIOVINCO, Sebastian [Fan XI]
- VILLA, David
- dos SANTOS, Giovani
- ALTIDORE, Jozy
- NIKOLIC, Nemanja
- MARTINEZ, Josef
All-Star Roster
MLS All-Star head coach, Veljko Paunovic (Chicago Fire), will select the gameday roster from the pool of eligible players determined by the media as well as the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target and MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s two selections.