View from Couch: The 5 Mexico national team players we want to see in MLS

So you might be ready to live with no regrets and go see about a game this weekend.

As a matter of fact, we recommend it – Estadio Azteca – where the Red, White & Blue will challenge Mexico on Sunday (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN) – is a "bucket list" venue for the Americas.

So with Mexico on my mind (sorry, James Taylor!), it's time to dream about Giovani dos Santos getting a few El Tri teammates fattening the MLS ranks:

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez | LAFC

Stop me if you've heard this one before.

(Yes, that's five separate news items since January.)

But let's be real, until Chicharito signs somewhere else, this MLS stove will continue singing eyebrows off every time another report dumps coal on the fire. As Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle broke it down for me in March, Chicharito instantly alters the MLS star power calculus:

He'd immediately become the best goalscorer in the league, and the biggest "local" attraction – dude is beloved by his countrymen, and respected by anybody who loves the game.



Just get him the ball in the box and let the man eat.

The signing would not only represent a coup for LAFC, but a statement of intent to the rest of the world league (… for now?) that they are not messing around, not only ready, but also potentially able to deliver on their stated goal of being "the team of the next 20 years" in MLS.

It would be a mistake to assume the Galaxy are operating in a bubble with regards to that potential.

Jonathan dos Santos | LA Galaxy

So he's not Chicharito. But few folks are, and the important thing here is that the LA Galaxy already have two major, in-their-prime pieces in place: MLS Fantasy scoring GAWD Romain Alessandrini and yes, Jonathan's older brother, Giovani.

Doubling down on a double dose of dos Santos could well prove a boon to the Galaxy for reasons both on-field and intangible. Adding 27-year-old do-everything central midfielders with high-level hardware galore is generally good practice, and the Villarreal man's deeper-lying position plus prolific, incisive passing would seem a low-maintenance integration. The 20-plus Mexico caps don't hurt the profile, and he's down for the sibling reunion.

It's not a game-breaker on all fronts a la Beckham's barrier-smashing or Robbie Keane setting a new standard, but it's the kind of targeted add that could well keep LA churning along on that #RacetoSeis – and beyond!

Carlos Vela | Colorado Rapids

All right, seriously … what MLS team has Carlos Vela not been connected to at this point?

For all the rumors, which have been a steady drip since 2015 and most recently resurfaced in May, one thing we (think we) know is that the Colorado Rapids apparently hold his Discovery Rights.

That by no means indicates Vela's certain to roam Dick's Sporting Goods Park if he does come to MLS, merely that – if currently accurate – Colorado maintains a layer of leverage before anything else can move forward. And it says here that they should push for the signature over any other compensation.

They've been on a steady search for scoring punch, and for all the raw potential they've seen from Shkelzen Gashi, it's been relatively sparse relative to his Swiss Super League output (11 goals in 35 MLS games, following a 25-goal exit season in the SSL). That's likely what had them reportedly chasing Luis Montes before he ended up re-signing with Liga MX's Leon.

There's nothing like rejection to spur a quick reaction, and the Rapids going in on Vela would add an attacking piece almost unparalleled in the MLS ranks. All that's left is the action.

Andres Guardado | Atlanta United

LET ME DREAM, PEOPLE.

Fine. It's fair to say that Atlanta United are probably good with their stable of hyper-successful Young DPs. Much respect to Player of Every the Week repeat winner Miguel Almiron, forward Josef Martinez, who scored a million five goals in three games and ol' "What, you need me to play up top? Okay here's a brace" a.k.a. Hector Villalba.

But if they keep playing like that, Atlanta – already this good, this big and this fast, like no other expansion team to date – is going to face some very tough, very exciting decisions in its near future.

The feelers were out there, and the interest (to some extent) mutual. Is it likelier that Atlanta brings Guardado in if one of their three ascendant stars are headed off into the transfer sunset? Probably. But if anyone can figure out a way to finesse the financials so the Mexico captain can still make the move with prime years remaining, it's going to be Darren Eales and Carlos Bocanegra.

And if they pull that one off … Good googely mooglely.

Memo Ochoa | FC Dallas

Well, this one's not for lack of trying.

The rumors first popped up in March, when FC Dallas was headed into the season with only Jesse Gonzalez and Chris Seitz set between the sticks.

Novedades de @moillorens



Memo Ochoa rechazó una oferta de @FCDallas para venir a la @MLS



Pero no descarta venir en el futuro pic.twitter.com/vL9VFt0MDJ — Jorge Ramos & Banda (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) March 27, 2017

They snuck back into play at the end of May, from multiple sources. Dallas, of course, still has only two 'keepers rostered, though they did just commit long-term dollars to freshly minted US call-up Gonzalez. Never hurts to add the guy who even FIFA.com acknowledged saved "a slice of history" with his iconic, sprawling denial of Neymar during the 2014 World Cup.