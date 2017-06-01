FC Dallas re-sign goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez

FC Dallas have secured the services of one of the most promising young goalkeepers in MLS, as they announced on Thursday they have re-signed Jesse Gonzalez to a contract through 2020 with an option for 2021.

The 22-year-old Homegrown product became Dallas' No. 1 during the course of the 2015 season, and after backing up Chris Seitz for most of last season, he reclaimed the starting spot this year. He has nine starts on the season with a 0.55 goals against average, currently the best mark in the league, and has five shutouts so far. In his career, he's made 26 MLS regular season appearances and four MLS Cup Playoff appearances for FCD.

A Mexican youth international, Gonzalez also played for El Tri at the 2015 U-20 World Cup.

Before Gonzalez's deal was announced, Dallas had been linked to a pair of international 'keepers – longtime Mexico No. 1 Guillermo Ochoa and Liga MX-based US 'keeper William Yarbrough. According to Goal.com, Dallas and Yarbrough had preliminary discussions about a potential move before Gonzalez and Yarbrough finalized renewals with their respective clubs.