Reports: FC Dallas linked to goalkeepers Memo Ochoa, William Yarbrough

FC Dallas have been linked to a pair of goalkeepers on both sides of the US-Mexico rivalry this week, with reports tying FCD to Club Leon and occasional USMNT backstop William Yarbrough, as well as long-time Mexican international Memo Ochoa.

Mexican journalist Francisco Montes reported on Tuesday that Dallas have made an offer for Yarbrough. The 28-year-old Mexican-American has started over 100 games with Leon since joining the club in 2013, and has three career appearances with the USMNT.

El arquero de @clubleonfc @william_yarbro con oferta sobre la mesa de @FCDallas de la @futbolMLS , aunque esperarán al Draft @MarcaClaro — Francisco Montes (@PacoMontesD7) May 31, 2017

Ochoa, who reportedly turned down an offer from Dallas in March, was linked by various reports to the club again on Tuesday. The 31-year-old spent the 2016-17 season on loan from Spanish club Malaga to fellow La Liga side Granada, but is currently out of contract.

Mexico’s goalkeeper at the 2014 World Cup, Ochoa has 77 career appearances with El Tri and is currently with the national team as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and the US and the Confederations Cup in Russia later in June.

Jesse Gonzalez has been Dallas’ main goalkeeper this year, with the 22-year-old Homegrown starting nine of the club’s 12 MLS matches, conceding just five goals and recording five shutouts.