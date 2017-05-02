Report: LA clubs leading renewed MLS pursuit of Mexican star Carlos Vela

Mexican star Carlos Vela is back on the radar of several MLS clubs, ESPN FC’s Jeff Carlisle reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old currently headlines the attack of Spanish club Real Sociedad, where he’s scored 69 times in 230 overall appearances. He was heavily linked to MLS in the runup to the 2016 campaign, with the Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes reportedly eyeing him as a high-profile acquisition.

Citing an anonymous league source, Carlisle writes that the LA Galaxy and their future crosstown rivals, 2018 expansion side LAFC, are leading the latest pursuit of Vela, who would likely be a Designated Player.

A creative, dynamic player who can pose danger up top, out wide or in attacking midfield, Vela has 15 goals in 51 career caps for Mexico despite a self-imposed three-year absence from the El Tri setup after a falling-out over an off-field incident in 2010.

One major complication in a potential MLS move: He’s reportedly under contract with Sociedad until the summer of 2018, and Carlisle’s source informs him that the Basque club are seeking a transfer fee.