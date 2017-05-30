Montreal 4, Vancouver 2 | 2017 Canadian Championship Match Recap

MONTREAL -- Ignacio Piatti converted two first-half penalties and the Montreal Impact held on to advance to the Canadian Championship final with a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their semifinal second leg at Stade Saputo on Tuesday night.
Montreal, 5-4 winners on aggregate, scored three goals in the first half after losing 2-1 at Vancouver in the first leg of their semifinal. Impact midfielder Blezim Dzemaili scored his first goal in North American competition in the 38th minute to give Montreal a 3-0 lead.
Alphonso Davies gave the Whitecaps hope when he scored in the 59th minute to cut it 3-1, but Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored on a volley after playing the ball off his chest in the 61st minute to restore Montreal's three-goal lead.
Vancouver closed within one on aggregate on Kyle Greig's header in off the right post in the 77th minute.
The Impact will play for the Canadian Championship against the winner of the semi-final between Toronto FC and the Ottawa Fury of the NASL. Toronto hosts the return leg of the "Battle of Ontario" on Wednesday after losing the opener 2-1 at Ottawa.
Goals
- 20' – MTL – Ignacio Piatti (PK)
- 28' – MTL – Ignacio Piatti (PK)
- 38' – MTL – Blerim Dzemaili
- 59' – VAN – Alphonso Davies
- 61' – MTL – Anthony Jackson-Hamel
- 77' – VAN – Kyle Greig