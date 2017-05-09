Swiss midfielder Blerim Dzemaili joins Montreal Impact on loan from Bologna

Swiss midfielder Blerim Dzemaili has joined the Montreal Impact ahead of Monday's transfer-window deadline, on loan from Serie A side Bologna FC 1909, the club announced on Tuesday.

A Swiss international with six goals and three assists in 56 appearances for his country, as well as experience in two World Cups, Dzemaili will occupy a Designated Player slot in Montreal.

Impact officials first said in December that Dzemaili would stay with Bologna through June and join Montreal during the summer transfer window, but that schedule has been accelerated and he will officially join the squad after passing his medical and obtaining his Canadian work permit.

The 31-year-old finished the 2016-17 season in Italy's top flight as Bologna's co-leading scorer with nine goals across all competitions, recording eight goals and three assists in Serie A play.

In his career, Dzemaili has taken part in 223 Serie A games (with Torino FC, Parma Calcio, SSC Napoli, Genoa CFC and Bologna FC 1909) and in 111 Swiss Super League games, all with FC Zurich. He also played with English Premier League club Bolton Wanderers and in Turkey with Galatasaray. He has won two Coppa Italias, two Swiss league titles, two Swiss Cups, one Turkish league title and one Turkish Cup.

Dzemaili played three games at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring one goal against France in the group stage. He also started all four of Switzerland's games at Euro 2016 in France, on the way to a Round of 16 exit. He was also part of the squad that traveled to Germany for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.