2017 Team of the Week (Wk 13): LA Galaxy show dominance in Cali Clasico

After a rough start to the season, the LA Galaxy are back on track. The latest evidence of that was their 4-2 win in the Califorinia Clasico against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Giovani dos Santos scored two goals, bringing his season total to six, while Joao Pedro scored his first. Romain Alessandrini assisted dos Santos on his second goals with a beautiful cross and now has a combined 12 goals and assists, tied for the most in MLS with New York City FC's David Villa and the Chicago Fire's Nemanja Nikolic. All three of these players earned Team of the Week nods.

The Galaxy now sit above the red line for the first time all season and their 1.42 points per game average is the fourth-highest in the Western Conference.

Joao Pedro and Alessandrini were joined by Real Salt Lake's Sunny, Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez and Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron in the midfield. Vazquez and Almiron each scored two goals this weekend while leading their teams to victories against Eastern Conference foes.

Along the backline, Chicago's Brandon Vincent, Minnesota United FC's Francisco Calvo, Seattle's Chad Marshall and Colorado's Kortne Ford all earned nods. Calvo, Marshall and Ford all led their teams to clean sheets and wins, with Ford providing the only goal in the Rapids' 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

D.C. United's Bill Hamid rounded out the team with a sterling performance in D.C.'s 1-0 win in Vancouver. Hamid made four saves and earned his second shutout of the season.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Tyler Deric, HOU; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL; Kemar Lawrence, NY; Julian Gressel, ATL; Felipe, NY; Cristian Roldan, SEA; Joao Plata, RSL

Coach: Curt Onalfo, LA