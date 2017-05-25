Chicago Fire 2, FC Dallas 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

If you tuned in a bit late, you missed a lot of action on Thursday night, as the Chicago Fire beat FC Dallas 2-1 at Toyota Park to win the Brimstone Cup.

The scoring started early and often. Nemanja Nikolic opened the scoring three minutes in for the Fire, but Roland Lamah answered back in the sixth minute for Dallas. Then David Accam retook the lead in the 10th minute, and the hosts held on for the rest of the match to win, even with Chris Seitz saving a late penalty by Nikolic.

Goals

3' – CHI – Nemanja Nikolic Watch

6' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch

10' – CHI – David Accam Watch

Three Things

FIRE ROLL AGAIN: If you're having a hard time remembering the last time Chicago didn't win a game, you're not alone. This win makes it four in a row, which is their longest winning streak in MLS play since Sept. 2012. The Fire are now up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference, and while they'll certainly drop some points in the weeks to come, it looks like things are coming together for Veljko Paunovic's side. The best part? This team is clearly miles ahead of recent Fire teams. FT: #cf97 2, Dallas 1. Fire is 7-3-3 and 24 points, just 7 points fewer than all of last year. — Orrin Schwarz (@Orrin_Schwarz) May 26, 2017 FCD SHUFFLE DECK: A mitigating factor for the Fire? With another game coming on Sunday, Dallas opted to rotate most of their lineup for this match, fielding seven players who don't normally start, and only Matt Hedges and Carlos Gruezo from Oscar Pareja's normal first XI. All things considered, Dallas were not the better side on the night, but this reserve-heavy group acquitted themselves pretty well and picked up game experience together, and we all know how Pareja loves to give his players playing time to prove themselves. DYNAMIC DUO KEEP SCORING: Aside from the winning streak, the Fire have to like the fact that their key attackers are getting the job done, with Nikolic and Accam each scoring again. Both players have been key during this current winning streak, and ultimately they may help determine just how far Chicago go in 2017.

