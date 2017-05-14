FC Dallas 1, New York City FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The only game of the season between conference powerhouses FC Dallas and New York City FC ended without a winner.

A Thomas McNamara 68th-minute rebound goal, which followed a David Villa free kick off the crossbar, canceled out a 20th-minute strike from Kellyn Acosta at Toyota Stadium on Sunday night as Dallas and NYCFC battled to a 1-1 draw.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson kept the game tied with four big saves. But FC Dallas remain the only MLS team without a loss this season, while running their unbeaten streak to 14 dating back to last year.

City, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four of their last five and have picked up seven points from their last three road contests.

Goals

20' — DAL — Kellyn Acosta WATCH

68' — NYC — Thomas McNamara WATCH

Three Things

TOMMY MAC, CULT HERO: It’s no secret that McNamara is a big fan favorite and his goal Sunday is a perfect example why. The 26-year-old midfielder showed a ton of hustle and savvy to beat everyone to the ball after Villa's free kick, before ending up completely inside the net afterwards. Those are the kind of plays that allow you to escape with a point against perhaps the best team in the league — while also endearing you to fans across MLS. Ok that is possibly my top Tommy Mac moment in history so far #DALvNYC



Just run all the way into the net to make sure it goes in — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) May 15, 2017 WHERE'S PIRLO? For the third straight game, Andrea Pirlo did not play, with NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira opting to keep him home. It looks like Pirlo may return to the lineup Wednesday as City continue their road trip in Salt Lake, but questions may still be asked about the Italian legend’s status within the club. Whether or not it was because of his absence, NYCFC didn't create too much on the night, but Villa did come through with at least one moment of star power to snare a decent result. SCARY MOMENT: Fans in Frisco surely held their breath for a few moments in the first half when Acosta and Matt Hedges went up for a header and collided heads. Things didn’t look much better when Hedges walked off the sideline with blood streaming down his face. But Hedges was able to return and made some big tackles in the second half — while sporting a giant bandage around his forehead. And Acosta, who had scored shortly before the violent collision, quickly returned too. Matt Hedges probably just gave you your Halloween costume. #FCDvNYC pic.twitter.com/kgXNS8WnEf — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) May 15, 2017

