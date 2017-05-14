Andrea Pirlo held out of New York City FC's lineup for third straight game

For the third straight game, Andrea Pirlo was held out of the lineup by New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira.

In fact, the high-priced midfielder didn’t even make the trip to Texas as NYCFC collided with FC Dallas in a showdown between two of the top teams in each conference on Sunday night.

But according to some reports, Pirlo’s string of games on the bench could end soon. NYCFC have a quick turnaround with another road game at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (9 pm ET, MLS LIVE) and the Italian star may have a role to play there.