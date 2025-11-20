FC Dallas roster update: Sebastian Lletget & Pedrinho depart

An active winter awaits FC Dallas , who have declined nine contract options as part of their year-end roster moves.

Former USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget and winger Pedrinho are among those departing. Lletget spent 2022-25 with Dallas, while Pedrinho contributed 2g/3a this past season after joining from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC.

Forward Anderson Julio and defenders Sebastien Ibeagha and Nolan Norris return after having their contract options exercised. Julio tallied 6g/1a in 25 matches during his first season with the club, while Ibeagha and Norris were key parts of the back line.

Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference (44 points), making the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in their first year under head coach Eric Quill.

Star striker Petar Musa represents one building block in attack, posting 34g/9a in 60 matches over the last two seasons. Dallas could also be in the market for a playmaker after transferring Luciano Acosta midway through the 2025 campaign.

Contract options exercised (3)

Sebastien Ibeagha (D)

Anderson Julio (F)

Nolan Norris (D)

Contract options declined (9)

Herbert Endeley (F)

Sebastian Lletget (M)

Pedrinho (M)

Diego Pepi (F)

Tomas Pondeca (M)

Carl Sainté (M)

Anthony Ramirez (M)

Tarik Scott (F)

Alejandro Urzua (M)

Out of contract (1)