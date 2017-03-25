Mexico down Costa Rica, Trinidad & Tobago beat Panama in qualifying

The US national team's 6-0 rout of Honduras may have been the story of matchday three of the Hexagonal, but there were two other key results in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying action on Friday.

Trinidad & Tobago picked up an important result against Panama, notching a 1-0 victory courtesy of Kevin Molino's first-half goal in Port of Spain. The Minnesota United man played 80 minutes in the winning effort, and T&T hold firm in 5th place in the Hex standings.

A total of 10 current MLS players featured in the match: Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), and Kenwyne Jones (Atlanta United) joined Molino for T&T, while Panama fielded Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes) and Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls).

Elsewhere, Mexico defeated Costa Rica 2-0 in Cuernavaca, Mex. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez tied the Mexican national team all-time scoring mark with an early tally, and Nestor Araujo added an insurance goal just before halftime. Mexico move to the top of the Hexagonal standings with the result.

Ronald Matarrita (NYCFC) and Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United) started and went the distance for Costa Rica, while Christian Bolanos (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Johan Venegas (Minnesota United) started and were subbed out for Los Ticos. David Guzman (Portland Timbers) and Marco Urena (San Jose Earthquakes) both subbed into the match for the visitors.