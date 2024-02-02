Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew, Kevin Molino mutually terminate contract

Kevin Molino - Columbus Crew
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The Columbus Crew and midfielder Kevin Molino have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international has played in MLS since the 2015 season, tallying 34g/29a in 135 regular-season matches across Columbus, Minnesota United FC and Orlando City SC.

Molino has been hampered by injuries as a professional, but recovered to help Columbus win MLS Cup 2023.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Kevin for his contributions to the Crew over the past three seasons. He is a talented and solid professional who brought good, positive energy to the team, on and off the field," club president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"After speaking with Kevin, we have agreed to allow him to pursue other opportunities. It’s been a pleasure to work with him, including winning an MLS title last season, and we wish him all the best in the future."

MLSsoccer staff
