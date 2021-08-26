Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino set to miss 9-12 months with right knee injury

Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino is expected to be sidelined for the next nine to 12 months after suffering a right knee injury during training on Tuesday, the club has announced. Molino will undergo Anterior Cruciate Ligament reconstruction on his right knee in the near future.

The 31-year-old is in his first season with the Crew after joining from Minnesota United in January following a career year with the Loons in which he scored 13 goals and added four assists in MLS play to help them to the brink of MLS Cup.

This is the third time in his career that Molino has suffered a serious ACL injury. In 2015, he missed most of the season for Orlando City SC after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Then, in 2018, he was again forced to sit out almost the entire year after suffering the same injury in his left knee while with Minnesota.

The news is the latest blow for a Columbus team that's currently battling a series of injuries amid a six-match losing streak. The 2020 MLS Cup champions return to action on Friday in the latest installment of the Hell is Real Derby against Ohio rivals FC Cincinnati (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups

