Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino set to miss 9-12 months with right knee injury

Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino is expected to be sidelined for the next nine to 12 months after suffering a right knee injury during training on Tuesday, the club has announced. Molino will undergo Anterior Cruciate Ligament reconstruction on his right knee in the near future.

The 31-year-old is in his first season with the Crew after joining from Minnesota United in January following a career year with the Loons in which he scored 13 goals and added four assists in MLS play to help them to the brink of MLS Cup.

This is the third time in his career that Molino has suffered a serious ACL injury. In 2015, he missed most of the season for Orlando City SC after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Then, in 2018, he was again forced to sit out almost the entire year after suffering the same injury in his left knee while with Minnesota.