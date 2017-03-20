San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski added to US national team roster

The US national team will welcome to camp a familiar face in San Jose Earthuqakes forward Chris Wondolowski as they continue preparations for a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The addition of Wondolowski take the US roster up to 26 players, including 19 based in MLS. He will join the USMNT on Tuesday ahead of its home game on Friday evening against Honduras, which will be played in Wondolowski's home arena, Avaya Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN). The US will then travel to face Panama on March 28 (10 pm ET | beIN Sports).

Wondolowski, 34, is a three-time MLS Best XI selection and two-time Golden Boot winner who tied the MLS single-season scoring record in 2012 with 27 goals, which earned him MVP honors that year. The only player in MLS history to record seven straight seasons with double-digit goals (2010-2016), he has a goal and two assists to his name in 2017. With the national team, Wondolowski has recorded 11 goals in 35 appearances, though he has yet to appear in a World Cup qualifying match.