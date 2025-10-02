Thomas Müller makes history as Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship

Eyeing MLS Cup

With the Voyageurs Cup secured, the Whitecaps, who welcomed back captain and DP attacker Ryan Gauld for the first time since March, look to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, dreaming of an extended run in an already record-breaking season.

“I think it’s very good to get this winning feeling, to confirm that we are able to win trophies, and sustain in tough moments," Müller said.

“I hope that gives us, in this last chapter of this season, this feeling together to get something bigger. I don’t know too much about the last few years [of Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoffs], but the first round was always the last stage, so we want to go further, and then we will see. But that’s our goal.”