Thomas Müller makes history as Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship

Thomas Müller is already making history with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
On Wednesday night, he tallied 1g/1a in a 4–2 victory over Vancouver FC in the 2025 Canadian Championship final, powering the club’s fourth straight Voyageurs Cup and helping earn a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The title propelled him into uncharted territory, surpassing Toni Kroos as the most decorated German player of all time. The Bayern Munich legend now has 35 trophies, a résumé highlighted by the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Müller's goal from the penalty spot in the 10th minute also marked the 300th of his career for club and country. It brought his total contributions to 5g/3a in six appearances (all competitions) for Vancouver.
“Today, I feel more about winning the Canadian Championship and not my personal collection of trophies,” Müller said. “It’s a nice number, but in the end, it’s the feeling with the boys, with the crowds, and that’s what I’m looking for and what’s enjoyable for me.
“It was another good step in a decisive game, but at the moment, I just want to keep it short and go back to the boys to celebrate.”
In addition to the Canadian Championship and FIFA World Cup, Müller has won 13 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, eight DFL Supercups, six DFB-Pokals and 2 UEFA Supercups.
Meanwhile, “The Raumdeuter’s” goalscoring saw him net 250 goals for Bayern and 45 for Germany before his MLS arrival in August.
Eyeing MLS Cup
With the Voyageurs Cup secured, the Whitecaps, who welcomed back captain and DP attacker Ryan Gauld for the first time since March, look to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, dreaming of an extended run in an already record-breaking season.
“I think it’s very good to get this winning feeling, to confirm that we are able to win trophies, and sustain in tough moments," Müller said.
“I hope that gives us, in this last chapter of this season, this feeling together to get something bigger. I don’t know too much about the last few years [of Whitecaps in the MLS Cup Playoffs], but the first round was always the last stage, so we want to go further, and then we will see. But that’s our goal.”