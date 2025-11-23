"What a night": Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps make Western Conference Final 

Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are two wins away from becoming MLS Cup presented by Audi champions on Dec. 6.
Getting to this moment? The German superstar and his teammates weathered "the brutal beauty of our game."
Müller told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Andrew Wiebe as much after Saturday's epic Western Conference Semifinal against LAFC, which ended in a 2-2 draw before the Whitecaps won 4-3 in penalty kicks.
"What a night," Müller said via social media. "I'm so proud of the team and to be part of this group. I'm very happy for the crowd, for the city."
Epic game
To recap the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs instant classic: Vancouver surged to a 2-0 halftime lead through goals from Emmanuel Sabbi and Mathías Laborda, only for LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min to net a second-half brace and equalize on an "amazing free kick" – as Müller described it – in stoppage time.
Son's golazo followed a 93rd-minute red card to MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, reducing Vancouver to 10 men. The Whitecaps finished the match with nine players on the pitch, absorbing waves of pressure after Belal Halbouni got injured in the second extra-time period.
In the PK shootout, LAFC lost momentum when Son hit the post and Mark Delgado sent his Panenka attempt over the crossbar. Laborda stepped up in the fifth round for the Whitecaps and scored past Hugo Lloris, sparking euphoric celebrations at BC Place.
"We had luck in extra time, for sure, but this group is working so hard," Müller said. "And when you look at the crowd, it's unbelievable that we achieved it for us and also for them."
Müller Effect
Müller was referring to Vancouver's MLS-era record crowd, as 53,957 fans attended arguably the club's biggest-ever game.
This year's Whitecaps have captivated the city and British Columbia writ large, making the Concacaf Champions Cup final, winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship, and reaching their first-ever Western Conference Final. It's all come in head coach Jesper Sørensen's first season, his team boasting four MLS All-Stars, two MLS Best XI players and the MLS Defender of the Year (Blackmon).
The adoration hit another level in August when Müller arrived following his 17-year career with Bayern Munich. He's provided an on-field boost with 9g/4a in 11 matches (all competitions), all while exuding leadership and savoring every moment of his MLS experience. Certainly, he's been the most impactful signing in Vancouver history.
Now, Müller and the Whitecaps will meet Minnesota United FC or San Diego FC on Nov. 29 for the chance to make MLS Cup.
"Everything was what makes our sport so beautiful," said the 2014 FIFA World Cup champion. "We've seen it all tonight. Thank you, everybody, for your support."