"What a night": Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps make Western Conference Final 

Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are two wins away from becoming MLS Cup presented by Audi champions on Dec. 6.

"What a night," Müller said via social media. "I'm so proud of the team and to be part of this group. I'm very happy for the crowd, for the city."

Müller told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Andrew Wiebe as much after Saturday's epic Western Conference Semifinal against LAFC , which ended in a 2-2 draw before the Whitecaps won 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Getting to this moment? The German superstar and his teammates weathered "the brutal beauty of our game."

Epic game

To recap the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs instant classic: Vancouver surged to a 2-0 halftime lead through goals from Emmanuel Sabbi and Mathías Laborda, only for LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min to net a second-half brace and equalize on an "amazing free kick" – as Müller described it – in stoppage time.

Son's golazo followed a 93rd-minute red card to MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, reducing Vancouver to 10 men. The Whitecaps finished the match with nine players on the pitch, absorbing waves of pressure after Belal Halbouni got injured in the second extra-time period.

In the PK shootout, LAFC lost momentum when Son hit the post and Mark Delgado sent his Panenka attempt over the crossbar. Laborda stepped up in the fifth round for the Whitecaps and scored past Hugo Lloris, sparking euphoric celebrations at BC Place.