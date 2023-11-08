Your Wednesday (Playoff) Kickoff: How New England can slow down Philadelphia in Match 2

MLS has issued a three-match suspension to Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner for violating the league’s on-field antidiscrimination policy during the Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution match on Saturday, October 28. The suspension is effective immediately and Wagner will be unavailable for Philadelphia's match on Wednesday, November 8 at New England and the Union’s subsequent two MLS matches.

The club announced on Wednesday they've parted ways with head coach Christian Lattanzio . Assistant coach Andy Quy also departs with immediate effect. Lattanzio, who guided Charlotte to their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2023, leaves after posting a 24W-24L-15D record across all competitions in his year-and-a-half in charge.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

What happened?: That’s more like it. We finally got the attacking outburst in this series we’d been hoping for. Giorgos Giakoumakis finished off an alley-oop header to get things started, but, in typical Atlanta and Columbus fashion, the Crew responded shortly after with a goal of their own from Cucho Hernandez.

Atlanta had a counterpunch in them though. A gorgeous sequence fell to the feet of Xande Silva inside the 18. Silva finished it off and then put on a Spider-Man mask for his two-year-old son right as the first half came to a close. From there, Atlanta had full control. Not even an all-timer of a miss from Silva could derail them. Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada scored to seal the win and set up a mouth-watering Match 3 in Columbus on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET.

So, did we learn anything?: Turns out having your best soccer players on the field is a great way to start playing better soccer. Almada and Saba Lobjanidze’s return to Atlanta’s XI went a long way in creating the space and opportunities for Giakoumakis and Silva to thrive. With Tristan Muyumba putting in a herculean man-of-the-match effort in midfield, the Five Stripes reminded everyone how talented the top of their roster is right now.

Even more importantly, Atlanta did something very un-Atlanta. After Cucho’s goal got Columbus back in the game, the Five Stripes didn’t fold. Silva’s goal before the half changed the tenor of the game and maybe the series. Atlanta officially looked up for the fight in a way they didn’t in Ohio last week.