Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner suspended 3 matches

MLS has issued a three-match suspension to Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner for violating the league’s on-field antidiscrimination policy during the Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution match on Saturday, October 28.

The suspension is effective immediately and Wagner will be unavailable for Philadelphia's match on Wednesday, November 8 at New England and the Union’s subsequent two MLS matches.

If Philadelphia are eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs before the suspension is complete, then it will carry forward into the first match of the next season.

Wagner is also required to continue to participate in league-mandated education and training sessions, a process which has already begun, and must remain in full compliance with a program directed by a league-appointed restorative practices expert.