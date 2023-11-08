Orlando's MLS Cup belief rises after sweeping Nashville: "We can do it"

“We continue with our journey thinking we can do it,” head coach coach Oscar Pareja said postgame. “I’m very proud, again congratulate the players and the tremendous effort they have done.”

Orlando dispatched Nashville SC in their Round One Best-of-3 series with a pair of cagey 1-0 wins, including the clincher Tuesday night at GEODIS Park. Iván Angulo scored the decisive goal in the sixth minute, capitalizing on a rare misplayed backpass from Dax McCarty .

But the Lions appear to have the blueprint for winning Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs matches and are a legitimate MLS Cup contender.

Low-key greatness

With so much talk revolving around FC Cincinnati’s push to the Shield and St. Louis CITY SC’s sensational expansion season, Orlando have largely flown under the radar through their best regular season to date.

The Lions secured a club-record 63 points, finished second in the Shield race and lost just three regular-season games since early May (14W-3L-7D) while collecting 49 points. That was best in MLS (second in points per game) from a team that had the best road record (9W-4L-4D) in MLS this season.

“This team is a team that can always come out and play the way it wants to play and impose itself on the game,” Angulo said through a translator. “There’s a lot of difficult moments that this team is strong and focused and able to react to. That’s going to serve us well in this route to MLS Cup that’s filled with difficult teams.

“ … We have to focus on taking those next steps and the next team, one game at a time, but we’re confident we can make a run.”

In another professional effort, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made four saves for his 13th shutout across all competitions this year. Second-half substitutes, especially Martín Ojeda, stepped up as well.