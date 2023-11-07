What the 2023 MLS season meant for Minnesota United FC

Things got ugly from the jump for the Loons , who missed playmaker, centerpiece and talisman No. 10 Emanuel Reynoso for more than the first half of the season as he had to stay home in Argentina for what still remain unconfirmed reasons.

And then, before Bebelo even got back, the injuries started to pile up. Just about everyone of relevance missed a significant chunk of time, but the biggest miss was stalwart midfielder/winger Robin Lod, who had spent the past couple of years adding value wherever he was deployed on the pitch.

All of this is to say it was a trying, bad and ultimately job-destroying year in St. Paul this season. The last part – that Adrian Heath, who was both manager (the only one the club had ever known in their MLS years) and de facto sporting director (for the past five years), was actually on a hot seat – came as something of a shock. It had been long understood around MLS that Heath was tight with ownership and had maybe the longest leash in MLS outside of Peter Vermes at Sporting KC.

But alas, the leash was not infinite. With two games left and at the end of a seven-game winless streak (0W-4L-3D), Heath was let go and a good chunk of the front office was cleared out.