Spider-Man, to the rescue! Atlanta "halfway there" to shocking Columbus

Atlanta United and the Columbus Crew have gone toe to toe and blow for blow in the first two matches of their Round One Best-of-3 series, producing some of the most entertaining soccer of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs thus far.

“After game one, we said, 'round one.' We took it on the chin,” Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan told reporters postgame. “Round two, we came in and we said right, we're going forward here. Our backs are against the wall. We got to go for it. And so that was round two. It's all to play for in round three.”

The tie now returns to central Ohio, where the Crew won 2-0 in Match 1 last week at Lower.com Field. It's win-or-go-home on Sunday (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The Five Stripes held serve to force a Match 3 with their impressive 4-2 win at a festive Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night, inspired by a comprehensive display from striker Giorgos Giakoumakis , who scored their opener with a thumping header and played provider on ATL’s next two tallies.

Almada's back

ATLUTD were buoyed by the return of playmaker Thiago Almada from a red-card suspension in Match 1, and the freshly-crowned MLS Young Player of the Year duly stepped up with a gorgeous dinked finish for his team’s final goal.

“Huge difference. We needed a player that can be behind the lines, within the channels, turn around and change the game from one side to the other or play vertical,” Giakoumakis told MLS Season Pass about Almada. “We missed that a lot in the last game. So it’s really obvious when we are all healthy and without any red cards or whatever, and our roster is complete, then I think we are really competitive.

“I’m super proud, I’m super proud,” said the Greek international and MLS Newcomer of the Year. “Because we were one game down, we had a terrible game, I can tell, in the first game … so we had to bounce back. We did it in the best possible way, and now we’re halfway there.”

Almada’s tally was effectively icing on the cake thanks to the efforts of Giakoumakis, whose complete No. 9 skillset may yet prove just as crucial for the side’s MLS Cup hopes. The frontrunner was just as much a creator as a marksman on this occasion, playing a game-high five key passes, while also working diligently against the ball to harry the Crew’s methodical possession buildups.

“I would say we were aggressive and very disciplined tactically,” said Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda. “These types of games against Columbus require us to be tactically disciplined and we were. We were aggressive, pressing hard, and pressing together, which is great against a team that plays very well from the back.