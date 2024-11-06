Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which underdog can make history in Game 3?

I know, I know. We’re all rooting for the scenario where every single lower seed wins this weekend. That’s just what we, the millions (billions?) of Daily Kickoff readers, are about. Odds are though we’re just on this Earth to suffer, so, gut call here: It’s probably not going to happen. Still, we can’t count any of the underdogs out. Here’s why you can expect an upset, or two, or four.

All it’s going to take to make this extremely nervy for LAFC is an opener from Gauld, Armstrong, Brian White or anyone else on the ‘Caps. An LAFC side that has to chase isn’t as scary.

The Whitecaps are just playing good ball right now. They thumped Portland in the Wild Card round, pulled off that 3-0 win over LAFC and are winning the games they’ve been criticized for being unable to win. That’s thanks in part to the addition of DP Stuart Armstrong in midfield and thanks, in even greater part, to Ryan Gauld doing typical Ryan Gauld things and putting in an absolute shift every time out. He’s been one of the best players in the league since he arrived and is putting on a show this postseason.

And that’s a decent example of the biggest reason to believe Vancouver can get this done. LAFC aren’t really built to come from behind like the other elite teams in MLS are. They don’t have to do it often, but when they allow the first goal of the game and are forced to change up their typical counter-attacking style, they don’t have the inevitability of a Miami or a Columbus. (Yes, I saw the Red Bulls series, but still.)

The Whitecaps rolled over LAFC in Game 2. Ryan Gauld opened the scoring with his second goal of the series and Vancouver largely cruised the rest of the way to a 3-0 win. Yeah, LAFC had their chances. But the game state played a major role in that. Vancouver outshot LAFC 11-3 in the first half and took a 2-0 lead before LAFC started to pile on shots in the second half. LAFC couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Still, it’s not like they need proof of concept. They put up 3.5 xG worth of chances in Game 2. They have plenty of talent. They can go blow for blow with this Cincy side. All it’ll take to make an upset bid is a performance that’s even somewhat close to what they put in last Saturday. Now they just have to figure out how to do it a few hours from home.

Maybe someone can trick NYCFC into thinking TQL Stadium is actually in Queens? They’ve been a totally different team at home this year and that’s held true in this series. They were extremely lucky to only lose by one in Game 1 in Cincinnati then turned around and clobbered FC Cincinnati in a 3-1 win at Citi Field. If they’re going to pull this off they have to overcome a remarkably consistent trend.

Biel will be available for this one. That should provide at least a small boost to The Crown's attack. Whether they go with Świderski or Agyemang is unclear, but you can make an argument for either. Regardless of who’s out there though, Charlotte aren't asking for much from them. One goal may be enough to get another shot at penalties—advantage goes to probable MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner Kristijan Kahlina there—or maybe even wins this outright. As tough as it can be to watch, Charlotte’s defense is going to keep them in every game. That gives them a chance on Saturday.

It’s not a great sign that we still don’t seem to know what Charlotte’s best-attacking setup is. Charlotte’s front four in Game 1 featured Karol Świderski, Liel Abada, Brandt Broncio and Pep Biel. After Biel picked up a late red card in that one, Charlotte went with a front four of Abada, Bronico, Patrick Agyemang and Kerwin Vargas. Neither group found a way to break down Orlando.

Look, someone is probably going to have to score. Charlotte have yet to find the back of the net against Orlando in this series. They got away with it in Game 2, thanks to their typically excellent defending, but taking two games out of three without a goal would be unprecedented stuff.

Let’s be real about the situation here. If Atlanta pull this off in Miami then we’re talking about the biggest upset in MLS since…well, Sunday. But still, we’d be talking about two of the biggest upsets in MLS history happening within a week of each other. Honestly, I think I’d give Atlanta the edge in the all-time upset rankings if it happens. They snuck into the playoffs through a back window so small no one thought someone could fit through it. If that team takes down the most-known MLS team ever, it goes to the top of the list, in my opinion.

That makes it sound like the Five Stripes are facing an impossible challenge, but it’s hard to consider an Atlanta win unimaginable when we’ve seen Atlanta United earn two wins and a draw in four games against Inter Miami this season. The Herons don’t do things that amplify Atlanta’s weaknesses—force bad giveaways, hit quickly in transition—and it allows any strengths the Five Stripes’ have to stand out a little more often. That’s typically been enough for Atlanta to make these matchups competitive.