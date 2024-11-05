Minnesota United transfer Mikael Marques to Västerås SK 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Minnesota United FC have transferred defender Mikael Marques to Swedish top-flight side Västerås Sportklubb, the club announced Tuesday.

Marques, a 23-year-old center back who has been on loan at Västerås SK since February 2024, made one appearance for the Loons. He also logged 13 appearances for Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, MNUFC2.

“Everyone at Minnesota United thanks Mikael for the time he spent in Minnesota, both on and off the pitch,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “We wish the best of luck for Mikael as he enters this next chapter of his professional career.”

Minnesota finished sixth in the Western Conference regular season with 52 points (15W-12L-7T), and recently defeated No. 3 seed Real Salt Lake to advance to the Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.