Round One: 5 biggest storylines so far & what's next

Four teams are through. Four spots are up for grabs.
With Round One Best-of-3 Series two-thirds done, what have we learned? What's next? What does it all mean?
Before Game 3s unfold Friday and Saturday, here's what the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs have produced. As Conference Semifinal tickets get punched, view the latest bracket.
Playoff Riqui is a dangerous man:
Led by their No. 10, the LA Galaxy made quick work of the Colorado Rapids. Round One doesn't use aggregate score, but if that was the case… 9-1 across two games!
Now LA host a Western Conference Semifinal against Minnesota United, where they'll again be the favorite. And remember: the Galaxy went 13W-0L-3D at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.
As for Puig, he's tallied an astonishing 17g/17a in 34 games across all competitions in 2024. Snub for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, anyone?
"Riqui is definitely one of the top talents in our league," head coach Greg Vanney said after LA's 4-1 win at Colorado in Game 2.
"Ultimately, how people decide who is in the MVP running, there's probably a small number of guys who are in that conversation. I think Riqui is in that conversation. I don't really have a dog in the fight in terms of who the top two or three or one is.
"I think he's an important player for us. He drives our team from possessions to attacks. He finishes things for us. I think Riqui, on any day, will trade in the opportunity to win an MLS Cup before an MVP trophy."
I'm still processing what we saw Sunday night at Red Bull Arena.
In one of the biggest upsets in MLS postseason history, the New York Red Bulls swept the Columbus Crew. The defending MLS Cup champions, who many picked to repeat, were left stunned.
We'll pass the mic to RBNY captain Emil Forsberg, who has 4g/3a in six matches since returning from a leg injury.
"I said it before: We can win it. Why not? This is the kind of mentality we got to have," Forsberg said after Game 2.
Up next, the Red Bulls face the FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC series winner after the November international window. Are we about to get the first-ever playoff version of the Hudson River Derby?
For extra context, Columbus had a 19-point advantage over RBNY in the regular-season standings. They finished second in the Supporters' Shield race, while New York were down in 16th. This wasn't quite David vs. Goliath matchup, but few expected the No. 2 vs. No. 7 upset.
As for the Crew, Taylor Twellman asked some key questions in the video below. Do they hold onto Cucho Hernández? What about Wilfried Nancy? How will their season be remembered?
Columbus won Leagues Cup, but lost the Concacaf Champions Cup final and Campeones Cup. Then there's this way-early elimination from the playoffs. A tinge of disappointment lingers.
"We had a really, really, really, really, really great season," Nancy said after Game 2. "For sure, this is difficult to accept that we are out, but we have to respect that. This is sport. This is high level. This is a soccer. To finish like this, this is difficult.”
Supporters' Shield? Check. MLS points record? Check. MLS Cup? That's no guarantee.
For all Inter Miami have accomplished in 2024, their dreams of lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at Chase Stadium on Dec. 7 now hang in the balance.
An all-time playoff moment ensured that:
To leave no doubt: As impressive as the Red Bulls upsetting Columbus was, Atlanta eliminating Inter Miami from the playoffs would be far more profound.
But the Five Stripes, from their Decision Day miracle at Orlando to Xande Silva's stoppage-time winner, are full of belief. If anything, being the East's No. 9 seed empowers them.
"This team's faced a lot of adversity. They're so resilient. They just don't go away," Atlanta interim coach Rob Valentino said after Game 2's 2-1 win.
Now, the pressure's squarely on Lionel Messi & Co. to respond. Game 3 on Saturday would be a perfect time for his first playoff goal (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"We have nothing and no one to blame but ourselves."
"We just didn't turn up. We weren't good enough."
In order, that was LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo and midfielder Lewis O'Brien speaking after their 3-0 Game 2 loss at Vancouver. They saw their six-game winning streak end and now host a win-or-you're-out match on Friday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
There's no denying LAFC have a talent advantage, especially with Denis Bouanga posting back-to-back 20-goal seasons. Same with Olivier Giroud… right? As Taylor Twellman explores below, France's all-time leading scorer is yet to score in 735 MLS minutes (playoffs and regular season).
On the flip side, Ryan Gauld is on an all-time heater. The Scottish international has 5g/1a in three postseason matches; he also forced two own goals on Sunday. For those counting at home, Gauld has directly contributed to eight of Vancouver's nine playoff goals.
Do the 'Caps have another upset up their sleeve? If so, that dashes LAFC's hopes of making a third-straight MLS Cup. Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini knows a mammoth task awaits.
"I think LAFC are the favorite on Friday. Pure and simple," Sartini said over the weekend. "They play at home, they are the top three most talented team in the league, but upsets happen. Today you saw the MLS Cup champions [Columbus], they lost, so why can’t it happen again?
"… The reward is enormous, but we need to climb Everest. We did the first part of climbing today and we need to do the second part, the hardest part, on Friday."
Fun fact: so far, six of the 16 games in Round One have been decided by a penalty shootout. That's because, at this stage, there are no ties! Teams go straight to PKs to determine the winner.
That's how Minnesota United eliminated Real Salt Lake, getting heroics from Dayne St. Clair:
Same for the Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, with Stefan Frei showing why he's so clutch:
Then Kristijan Kahlina kept Charlotte FC's season alive in their first-ever home playoff game:
Which goalkeeper is the hero next? Who stays calm and buries their spot-kick?
Across these four Game 3s, we very well might see PKs decide who advances.