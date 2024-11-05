Round One: 5 biggest storylines so far & what's next

Four teams are through. Four spots are up for grabs.

Before Game 3s unfold Friday and Saturday, here's what the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs have produced. As Conference Semifinal tickets get punched, view the latest bracket .

With Round One Best-of-3 Series two-thirds done, what have we learned? What's next? What does it all mean?

- Back-to-back braces - 4 goals, 1 assist in 2 games - Epic goal celebrations - @LAGalaxy sweep over Colorado @RiquiPuig is ballin' in the Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs . 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BR5msWnW75

Led by their No. 10, the LA Galaxy made quick work of the Colorado Rapids. Round One doesn't use aggregate score, but if that was the case… 9-1 across two games!

Now LA host a Western Conference Semifinal against Minnesota United, where they'll again be the favorite. And remember: the Galaxy went 13W-0L-3D at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.

As for Puig, he's tallied an astonishing 17g/17a in 34 games across all competitions in 2024. Snub for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, anyone?

"Riqui is definitely one of the top talents in our league," head coach Greg Vanney said after LA's 4-1 win at Colorado in Game 2.

"Ultimately, how people decide who is in the MVP running, there's probably a small number of guys who are in that conversation. I think Riqui is in that conversation. I don't really have a dog in the fight in terms of who the top two or three or one is.