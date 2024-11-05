Conference Semifinals next? How each team will win or lose Game 3

Despite having three center backs on the field in Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda and Tim Ream, who defends as a left back, Dean Smith’s team has struggled to control their own 18 over the last third of the season. Back in front of their home crowd in Game 2, Charlotte put together one of their tightest defensive displays of the season, locking down Orlando for nearly 90 minutes. The talent is there for this team to be horrible to play against. Let’s see if the execution is there, too.