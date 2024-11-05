Nico Estévez meets Austin FC challenge head-on: "I understand the doubts"

Nico Estévez knew better than to expect a mellow, easygoing reception from local media when he was officially introduced as Austin FC ’s new head coach last week. And his first press conference confirmed it.

“His resume is very similar to Josh Wolff's … why [do] you expect the results to be different?”

“Why this name at this time for the challenges that face the club in this moment?”

The explosively-growing city’s wholehearted embrace of its first top-flight professional sports team helped foster a substantial press pack, whose coverage has increasingly reflected the fanbase’s rising impatience with only one Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification in the Verde’s first four seasons of existence. That helps explain why Estévez and ATX sporting director Rodolfo Borrell were peppered with probing questions about the hire, to an extent not often seen at unveilings like this one.

Choosing a manager who’d spent most of the last three years leading their in-state rivals FC Dallas, located just three hours north on Interstate 35, naturally stoked some curiosity, particularly given his modest 28W-27L-28D record in regular-season play at FCD. Perhaps more remarkable: Estévez had not actually applied for this job.

It’s not that the questioning was out of line. In the immediate aftermath of Josh Wolff’s dismissal last month, Borrell spoke of “at least 25 coaches offering themselves to join Austin FC, names that you wouldn't even believe,” hinting at global interest in the vacancy and a search process to match.

“But I understand the doubts, I understand the interest to know things. Because at the end of the day, it’s how they live, and it’s the way that they have to share things to their fans and to the people, and we have to try to give them the best information as possible [so] that they can do a good job also.”

“No, it's been great,” the Spaniard told MLSsoccer.com with a smile in a one-on-one conversation two days later. “I mean, I understand the media’s job, being around in this world for a while, and coming from a country where media is very strong and very important, and also are difficult to deal with sometimes in different moments.

Those were just a few of the queries the duo fielded at Q2 Stadium, and while Borrell showed flashes of impatience, Estévez says he doesn’t mind the scrutiny that’s accompanied his arrival in the Texas capital.

“Rodo called me, and I was surprised, because I never tried to coach Austin FC,” Estévez explained. “Because Josh was there and he’s my friend, and I have values, and I don't want to step out of [line with] any good friend.”

Estévez and Wolff worked together extensively in the past as members of Gregg Berhalter’s staff, first at the Columbus Crew and later at the US men’s national team. After leaving Dallas in June, Estévez had conversations with clubs elsewhere around MLS, but gained little traction before U.S. Soccer recruited him to rejoin the USMNT in the final weeks of Berhalter’s tenure, replacing B.J. Callaghan after he took the reins at Nashville SC.

It speaks to his skill set and reputation that he was asked to stay on amid the sweeping changes heralded by Mauricio Pochettino’s hiring.

“It's funny, because I received some calls to coach abroad,” Estévez revealed, “in Qatar, in other places, but we made strong decision with the family that we prefer to stay in the United States for this time, and with the US men's national team. And after that, things changed in the national team.

“When I talked with Mauricio and with his staff and with Matt [Crocker, USSF’s technical director], they wanted me to stay and help them in this transition and after, if I wanted to stay, they will be more than happy with me staying in the staff. And it was a good experience to know them.”

Austin get their man

Ironically enough, the USMNT’s first camp under Pochettino took place in Austin, with the Yanks based at the Verde’s St. David's Performance Center for a friendly vs. Panama at Q2. Estévez had no prior relationship with Borrell, but Pochettino and the core of his staff did, having crossed paths in Barcelona in the past.

Estévez met Borrell briefly at the ATXFC training facility, yet he had no clue at the time that his countryman had him on the radar for the coaching vacancy.

Just days later, he got an unexpected call from the FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City alum.

“I did the interview and I felt like, man, this could be an amazing place to be, because of the way that Rodo was describing it. I’m also not blind -- I played against, I know what that stadium can bring, playing with the national team there, Gold Cup and other games, and I knew that the environment is awesome,” said Estévez.