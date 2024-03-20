Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders?

The Loons have looked excellent over their first few games, they have a manager in place, and they have Emanuel Reynoso. That’s enough to convince me they have a chance. And that they certainly have a chance to win the conference. Remember if they had won just nine home games last year – a slightly above-average number – instead of just four, they would have tied for first in the West instead of missing the playoffs. On some level, it’s weird they weren’t involved in this race last season. Maybe now they’ve sorted some things out and are ready to compete. They look the part so far.