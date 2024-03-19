FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Carl Sainté after he spent the last two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, the club announced Tuesday.

Sainté, a 21-year-old Haiti international, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options from 2026-27.

With North Texas, Sainté posted 1g/3a in 27 appearances. He appeared in FC Dallas’ 2024 preseason training camp in Spain, excelling across several positions in the backline and midfield.

On the international stage, Sainté has made 15 appearances for Les Grenadiers. He’s also a product of the Violette AC academy in his native Haiti.