Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro

Carl Sainte - FC Dallas - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Carl Sainté after he spent the last two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, the club announced Tuesday.

Sainté, a 21-year-old Haiti international, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options from 2026-27.

With North Texas, Sainté posted 1g/3a in 27 appearances. He appeared in FC Dallas’ 2024 preseason training camp in Spain, excelling across several positions in the backline and midfield.

On the international stage, Sainté has made 15 appearances for Les Grenadiers. He’s also a product of the Violette AC academy in his native Haiti.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker FC Dallas

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC
Chicago Fire loan Justin Reynolds to FC Lugano
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Ralph Priso from Colorado Rapids
More News
More News
FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro
Power Rankings: Which teams can catch the Columbus Crew?

Power Rankings: Which teams can catch the Columbus Crew?
What’s plaguing the 6 winless MLS teams & how to fix them
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What’s plaguing the 6 winless MLS teams & how to fix them
Twellman's Takes: Roman Bürki "is ridiculous" for St. Louis CITY
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Roman Bürki "is ridiculous" for St. Louis CITY
Your Tuesday Kickoff: 5 MLS clubs most affected by international call-ups
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: 5 MLS clubs most affected by international call-ups
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 5: Luis Suárez
1:04

Player of the Matchday 5: Luis Suárez
Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 5
7:40
Instant Replay

Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 5
Top bins only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:18

Top bins only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 5 in MLS!
29:59

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 5 in MLS!
More Video