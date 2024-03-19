Power Rankings: Which teams can catch the Columbus Crew?

Last year, it felt like Atlanta United could give up a goal at any moment. It’s great to have the attacking firepower they do, but it only goes so far when you’re liable to blow whatever lead you’ve grabbed or when you’re constantly playing from behind. This year, thanks largely to the addition of center backs Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams along with new No. 6 Bartosz Slisz, the Five Stripes look confident defending for the first time in a long time. They kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Orlando and allowed only one late clear-cut chance despite playing against the ball for most of the game.