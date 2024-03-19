Kellyn Acosta elevates Chicago Fire | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kellyn Acosta cast his fate to the wind... and was rewarded with a game-winning goal for the ages.

The veteran USMNT midfielder capped a 4-3 come-from-behind victory for Chicago Fire FC over CF Montréal with a 99th-minute, wind-assisted cross/shot from his own half of the field that miraculously sailed over goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois' fingertips and into the back of the net. Without question, it was the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 5.

Acosta, one of the offseason's biggest free agency signings, not only opened his account for the Fire, but gave his new team their first win of 2024 to improve to 1W-2L-1D (four points) on the season.

"It was a long time coming. I think everyone’s been disappointed with the run of results that we’ve had in the first few games, and this is for them [the fans]," the 28-year-old said. "... I know it was a chaotic game but an exciting one and hopefully this is the first of many."

Acosta also helped Chicago enter the MLS record books, scoring his wild winner just four minutes after club-record signing Hugo Cuypers opened his Fire account. As a result, the Fire became the first club ever to score both game-tying and game-winning goals in the 95th minute or later.

"Take it one goal at a time. We were able to bounce back and score three straight and end up winning the game," he added.

Acosta and the Fire visit the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon for Matchday 6 (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).