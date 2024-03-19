Matchday

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury

Richie Laryea - Toronto FC

© Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea is expected to miss three months after undergoing hamstring surgery on March 23, the club announced Tuesday.

The setback arrives less than one month after the Canadian international re-joined Toronto from Premier League side Nottingham Forest. He's made one appearance this season, a 70-minute start in their 0-0 draw at FC Cincinnati on MLS is Back weekend.

Upon returning to Toronto, the 29-year-old got reunited with head coach John Herdman from their CanMNT days. Now, Herdman and his staff will have to workshop solutions without one of their best players.

Laryea has 11g/17a in 129 matches throughout his MLS career. He has one goal in 48 caps for Canada on the international stage, appearing in all three of their matches at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Toronto FC Richie Laryea Matchday

Related Stories

Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation
Kellyn Acosta elevates Chicago Fire | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Power Rankings: Which teams can catch the Columbus Crew?
More News
More News
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury
Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation
Kellyn Acosta elevates Chicago Fire | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kellyn Acosta elevates Chicago Fire | Energy Moment of the Matchday
San Diego FC sign first internationals: Ingvartsen, Tverskov acquired from FC Nordsjaelland 
Transfer Tracker

San Diego FC sign first internationals: Ingvartsen, Tverskov acquired from FC Nordsjaelland 
FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
0:58

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 SEA-COL Atencio Failure to leave field 57min
1:27

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 SEA-COL Atencio Failure to leave field 57min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 DC-MIA Santos Failure to leave field 90min
1:11

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 DC-MIA Santos Failure to leave field 90min
More Video