Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury

Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea is expected to miss three months after undergoing hamstring surgery on March 23, the club announced Tuesday.

The setback arrives less than one month after the Canadian international re-joined Toronto from Premier League side Nottingham Forest. He's made one appearance this season, a 70-minute start in their 0-0 draw at FC Cincinnati on MLS is Back weekend.

Upon returning to Toronto, the 29-year-old got reunited with head coach John Herdman from their CanMNT days. Now, Herdman and his staff will have to workshop solutions without one of their best players.