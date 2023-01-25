Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which team will make the biggest jump forward in 2023? 

Toronto FC made their second defensive signing of the offseason Tuesday, announcing the arrival of left back Raoul Petretta from Turkish top-flight club Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü. The 25-year-old former Italian youth international joins TFC through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The club used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to acquire the player.

There’s still a lot of change coming too. Heck, as soon as Atlanta signs a new DP striker, they’re going to rocket up this list. But for now, we can only work with what’s already happened. And it’s fair to say that some teams have set themselves up for a much-improved 2023 already.

There’s still a long way to go this offseason. Even with preseason games firing up , we’re still a month away from opening day and a little less than a month away from teams having to be roster compliant. A lot of teams are going to look very different between now and then. I mean, this group has already changed a good bit since the last time we tried this a month and a half ago or so.

I have a lot of questions here. And a lot of them are centered on our tendency to gravitate toward action bias. Orlando City have done so much. Just so many things. Like, all the things this offseason. And objectively, it seems like they nailed it. However, their ceiling depends on how a lot of new faces to MLS adjust to the most travelingest, parityest league in the world. That’s far from a given.

For example, I spent a lot of last year (correctly!) hyping up LAFC’s offseason. They made it easy by going out and grabbing a bunch of guys who already had proven success in MLS. Orlando’s offseason has been a little different.

We can go ahead and chalk up the return of midfielder Mauricio Pereyra and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese as big wins. Especially considering they brought Pereyra back without using a DP spot. That led to their successful chase and capture of highly-regarded 24-year-old DP winger Martin Ojeda, whose performance might be the difference between Orlando fighting for a road playoff spot this year or cruising to a home one. They’re also set to bring in Iceland international midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallson, and have already brought in Brazilian left back Rafael Santos. Oh, and just to add one more thing, they’re reportedly finalizing a deal for U22 winger Romiro Enrique.

That’s not even mentioning all the folks that have left and the more familiar names like Felipe Martins and Luca Petrasso that have come in. As I said, so many things.