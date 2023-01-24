Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages

The 2023 eMLS season kicks off Tuesday night with eMLS League Series 1, featuring all 26 players competing in remote qualifiers over the next two days.
Both match nights will consist of six to seven games taking place between 6-10 pm ET, with the subsequent group stages scheduled for Saturday from 12:30 - 3 pm ET. All three of these broadcasts can be watched on the official channels of each participating player (table below).
Sunday’s final series bracket games will see the top 12 go head-to-head in a high-intensity bracket to determine the event’s best player. This can be watched on twitch.tv/mls from 3 - 8 pm ET.
URL streams for eMLS League Series 1:
MLS TEAM
PLAYER
STREAM URL
Atlanta United
Paulo Neto
Austin FC
xVerde
Charlotte FC
KHALED ALI
Columbus Crew
GODFATHER
D.C. United
KingCJ0
FC Cincinnati
Cissé
FC Dallas
AlanAvi
Houston Dynamo
JordyReyes
Sporting Kansas City
MaXe
Inter Miami
IMCF DonBorrello
LAFC
Pabs
LA Galaxy
VillaMore3
Minnesota United
Lamps
CF Montréal
LOUX11
Nashville SC
Joksan
New England Revolution
YoungggCarter
NYCFC
NYC Gustavo
New York Red Bulls
doolsta
Orlando City SC
RemiMartinn
Philadelphia Union
ThiagoCapo12
Portland Timbers
CPTBRUNO
San Jose Earthquakes
BENR
Seattle Sounders
GAdamou10
St. Louis CITY SC
NR7
Toronto FC
Goal Machine
Vancouver Whitecaps
Fiddle