eMLS

Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

16x9_editorial_dates_banner

The 2023 eMLS season kicks off Tuesday night with eMLS League Series 1, featuring all 26 players competing in remote qualifiers over the next two days.

Both match nights will consist of six to seven games taking place between 6-10 pm ET, with the subsequent group stages scheduled for Saturday from 12:30 - 3 pm ET. All three of these broadcasts can be watched on the official channels of each participating player (table below).

2023 eMLS SEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday’s final series bracket games will see the top 12 go head-to-head in a high-intensity bracket to determine the event’s best player. This can be watched on twitch.tv/mls from 3 - 8 pm ET.

URL streams for eMLS League Series 1:
MLS TEAM
PLAYER
STREAM URL
Atlanta United
Paulo Neto
Austin FC
xVerde
Charlotte FC
KHALED ALI
Columbus Crew
GODFATHER
D.C. United
KingCJ0
FC Cincinnati
Cissé
FC Dallas
AlanAvi
Houston Dynamo
JordyReyes
Sporting Kansas City
MaXe
Inter Miami
IMCF DonBorrello
LAFC
Pabs
LA Galaxy
VillaMore3
Minnesota United
Lamps
CF Montréal
LOUX11
Nashville SC
Joksan
New England Revolution
YoungggCarter
NYCFC
NYC Gustavo
New York Red Bulls
doolsta
Orlando City SC
RemiMartinn
Philadelphia Union
ThiagoCapo12
Portland Timbers
CPTBRUNO
San Jose Earthquakes
BENR
Seattle Sounders
GAdamou10
St. Louis CITY SC
NR7
Toronto FC
Goal Machine
Vancouver Whitecaps
Fiddle
eMLS

Related Stories

eMLS Preseason Power Rankings 
FIFA 23 ratings: Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads updated Top 10
2023 eMLS roster of players
eMLS News
eMLS News
Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages

Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages
eMLS Preseason Power Rankings 

eMLS Preseason Power Rankings 
FIFA 23 ratings: Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads updated Top 10

FIFA 23 ratings: Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads updated Top 10
2023 eMLS roster of players

2023 eMLS roster of players
2023 eMLS season schedule

2023 eMLS season schedule
eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America

eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America
More News
eMLS Video
eMLS Video
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
2023 eMLS Season
0:35

2023 eMLS Season
eMLS Amateur Cup Launch 
0:30

eMLS Amateur Cup Launch 
Paulo Neto victory interview
0:45

Paulo Neto victory interview
More Video