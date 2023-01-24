Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gareth Bale golf

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

From MLS Cup hero to PGA Tour champion? For Gareth Bale, it's a natural career progression.

The Welsh legend, who earlier this month announced his retirement from soccer, is officially embarking on the professional golf circuit. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and LAFC star will make his PGA Tour debut next month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Aptly nicknamed "The Golfer" during his days on the soccer pitch, Bale's mastery of the Beautiful Game is only rivaled by his love of the links. The 33-year-old was notorious for shooting rounds any chance he got throughout his storied career.

In fact, he made global headlines – while also infuriating Madrid executives – after unveiling a banner reading "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" after helping his country qualify for Euro 2020.

His time in Major League Soccer was less controversial, but just as riveting.

Renowned for stepping up in the biggest moments, Bale wrote his name into LAFC and MLS lore with a stunning 128th-minute header that snatched victory from the Philadelphia Union in extra time of MLS Cup 2022, sending arguably the league’s greatest-ever game into a PK shootout the Black & Gold ultimately won to secure their first-ever league title.

Bale then represented Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup – scoring against the United States in their 1-1 Group B opening draw – before ending his soccer career.

Now, it's all about golf. In that order.

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world

Gareth Bale

Related Stories

Gareth Bale: "I’ll never forget" my LAFC experience
Will LAFC miss Gareth Bale? Here are their options in attack
Gareth Bale: Relive his legendary final club goal at MLS Cup 2022
More News
More News
Alejandro Zendejas “enjoying the moment” with USMNT, not committing permanently
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Alejandro Zendejas “enjoying the moment” with USMNT, not committing permanently
MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins

MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins
Toronto FC sign defender Raoul Petretta from Turkey's Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Raoul Petretta from Turkey's Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
"There really is no ceiling": Zimmerman, Yedlin on state of USMNT
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"There really is no ceiling": Zimmerman, Yedlin on state of USMNT
Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages

Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages
Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement

Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video