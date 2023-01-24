Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement

The Welsh legend, who earlier this month announced his retirement from soccer, is officially embarking on the professional golf circuit. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and LAFC star will make his PGA Tour debut next month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Aptly nicknamed "The Golfer" during his days on the soccer pitch, Bale's mastery of the Beautiful Game is only rivaled by his love of the links. The 33-year-old was notorious for shooting rounds any chance he got throughout his storied career.