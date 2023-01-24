Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement

From MLS Cup hero to PGA Tour champion? For Gareth Bale, it's a natural career progression.
The Welsh legend, who earlier this month announced his retirement from soccer, is officially embarking on the professional golf circuit. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and LAFC star will make his PGA Tour debut next month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Aptly nicknamed "The Golfer" during his days on the soccer pitch, Bale's mastery of the Beautiful Game is only rivaled by his love of the links. The 33-year-old was notorious for shooting rounds any chance he got throughout his storied career.
In fact, he made global headlines – while also infuriating Madrid executives – after unveiling a banner reading "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" after helping his country qualify for Euro 2020.
His time in Major League Soccer was less controversial, but just as riveting.
Renowned for stepping up in the biggest moments, Bale wrote his name into LAFC and MLS lore with a stunning 128th-minute header that snatched victory from the Philadelphia Union in extra time of MLS Cup 2022, sending arguably the league’s greatest-ever game into a PK shootout the Black & Gold ultimately won to secure their first-ever league title.
Bale then represented Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup – scoring against the United States in their 1-1 Group B opening draw – before ending his soccer career.
Now, it's all about golf. In that order.
