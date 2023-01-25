MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins

St. Louis CITY SC played their inaugural preseason match against the Philadelphia Union, while Nashville SC and the Colorado Rapids took on opponents from outside MLS. Elsewhere, NYCFC went head-to-head the San Jose Earthquakes.
Here's how each team faired on a busy preseason Tuesday.
Philadelphia Union 2, St. Louis City SC 2
St. Louis CITY SC ended the club's first-ever preseason match in a 2-2 draw with reigning Eastern Conference champs Philadelphia Union.
Philadelphia Union II center back Gino Portella was credited with the game-winning goal, which came off an assist from midfielder Jesús Bueno. Standout left back Kai Wagner scored Philly's first goal, notching a 9th-minute opener.
Goals
- 9' - PHI - Kai Wagner
- STL - Not available
- 75' - PHI - Jesús Bueno
Lineups
- PHI starting XI: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo - José Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag - Mikael Uhre, Julián Carranza
- SLC starting XI: Not available
Colorado Rapids 5, Mineros de Zacatecas 3
The Colorado Rapids got five goals from four different players in a 5-3 exhibition victory over Mexican second-division side Mineros de Zacatecas in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.
A brace from returning homegrown attacker Cole Bassett shot Colorado out to a 2-0 lead, and Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson and Kévin Cabral each netted one apiece to round out the scoring.
Goals
- COL - Cole Bassett
- COL - Cole Bassett
- MIN - Not available
- COL - Diego Rubio
- COL - Sam Nicholson
- COL - Kévin Cabral
- MIN - Not available
- MIN - Not available
Lineups
- COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Anthony Markanich, Lalas Abubakar, Michael Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Michael Barrios, Braian Galván, Darren Yapi, Kévin Cabral
Nashville SC 2, USMNT U-20s 1
C.J. Sapong's game-winner sent Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory against the United States Under-20 youth national team in Tampa, Fla.
Offseason arrival Fafà Picault notched a first half goal for Nashville, but the U-20s rallied to level the contest in the second half. Sapong's finish from a Nashville set piece gave NSC the final lead.
Goals
- NSH - Fafà Picault
- US U20s
- NSH - C.J. Sapong
Lineups
- NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Dan Lovitz, Josh Bauer, Jack Maher, Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Fafà Picault, Academy Player, Teal Bunbury, Jacob Shaffelburg
- NSH second XI: Ben Martino - Taylor Washington, Josh Bauer, Sean Suber, Trialist, Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Trialist, Luke Haakenson, Ethan Zubak, CJ Sapong
New York City FC 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2
New York City FC used second-half goals from Jonathan Jimenez and Klevis Haxhari to erase a 2-0 deficit and salvage a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.
Goals
- SJ - Not available
- SJ - Not available
- NYC - Jonathan Jimenez
- NYC - Klevis Haxhari
Lineups
- NYC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Kevin O'Toole - Alfredo Morales, Maximo Carrizo, Keaton Parks - Talles Magno, Andres Jasson, Matías Pellegrini
- SJ starting XI: Not available