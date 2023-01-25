MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Stl Philly preseason 2

St. Louis CITY SC played their inaugural preseason match against the Philadelphia Union, while Nashville SC and the Colorado Rapids took on opponents from outside MLS. Elsewhere, NYCFC went head-to-head the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here's how each team faired on a busy preseason Tuesday.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

Philadelphia Union 2, St. Louis City SC 2

St. Louis CITY SC ended the club's first-ever preseason match in a 2-2 draw with reigning Eastern Conference champs Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union II center back Gino Portella was credited with the game-winning goal, which came off an assist from midfielder Jesús Bueno. Standout left back Kai Wagner scored Philly's first goal, notching a 9th-minute opener.

Goals

  • 9' - PHI - Kai Wagner
  • STL - Not available
  • 75' - PHI - Jesús Bueno

Lineups

  • PHI starting XI: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo - José Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag - Mikael Uhre, Julián Carranza
  • SLC starting XI: Not available

Colorado Rapids 5, Mineros de Zacatecas 3

The Colorado Rapids got five goals from four different players in a 5-3 exhibition victory over Mexican second-division side Mineros de Zacatecas in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.

A brace from returning homegrown attacker Cole Bassett shot Colorado out to a 2-0 lead, and Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson and Kévin Cabral each netted one apiece to round out the scoring.

Goals

  • COL - Cole Bassett
  • COL - Cole Bassett
  • MIN - Not available
  • COL - Diego Rubio
  • COL - Sam Nicholson
  • COL - Kévin Cabral
  • MIN - Not available
  • MIN - Not available

Lineups

  • COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Anthony Markanich, Lalas Abubakar, Michael Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Michael Barrios, Braian Galván, Darren Yapi, Kévin Cabral

Nashville SC 2, USMNT U-20s 1

C.J. Sapong's game-winner sent Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory against the United States Under-20 youth national team in Tampa, Fla.

Offseason arrival Fafà Picault notched a first half goal for Nashville, but the U-20s rallied to level the contest in the second half. Sapong's finish from a Nashville set piece gave NSC the final lead.

Goals

  • NSH - Fafà Picault
  • US U20s
  • NSH - C.J. Sapong

Lineups

  • NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Dan Lovitz, Josh Bauer, Jack Maher, Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Fafà Picault, Academy Player, Teal Bunbury, Jacob Shaffelburg
  • NSH second XI: Ben Martino - Taylor Washington, Josh Bauer, Sean Suber, Trialist, Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Trialist, Luke Haakenson, Ethan Zubak, CJ Sapong

New York City FC 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2

New York City FC used second-half goals from Jonathan Jimenez and Klevis Haxhari to erase a 2-0 deficit and salvage a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Goals

  • SJ - Not available 
  • SJ - Not available 
  • NYC - Jonathan Jimenez
  • NYC - Klevis Haxhari

Lineups

  • NYC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Kevin O'Toole - Alfredo Morales, Maximo Carrizo, Keaton Parks - Talles Magno, Andres Jasson, Matías Pellegrini
  • SJ starting XI: Not available
Colorado Rapids Nashville SC New York City FC San Jose Earthquakes St. Louis CITY SC Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers
MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace
Colorado Rapids re-sign homegrown defender Michael Edwards
More News
More News
Alejandro Zendejas “enjoying the moment” with USMNT, not committing permanently
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Alejandro Zendejas “enjoying the moment” with USMNT, not committing permanently
MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins

MLS preseason 2023: St. Louis tie Philadelphia in first-ever preseason match, Nashville and Colorado notch wins
Toronto FC sign defender Raoul Petretta from Turkey's Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Raoul Petretta from Turkey's Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
"There really is no ceiling": Zimmerman, Yedlin on state of USMNT
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"There really is no ceiling": Zimmerman, Yedlin on state of USMNT
Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages

Where to watch eMLS Qualifiers & Group Stages
Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement

Fore! Gareth Bale set to make PGA Tour debut after LAFC retirement
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video