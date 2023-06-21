Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS rosters will be hit hardest by the Gold Cup?

Wednesday MLS
A full slate tonight. Take a look at the complete schedule here.
Klauss and Löwen out through late July
St. Louis CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell confirmed Monday their two Designated Players – striker João Klauss and midfielder Eduard Löwen – await an extended spell on the sidelines. Carnell, speaking before their Wednesday home match vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), said Klauss likely faces another four weeks out and Löwen is between four and six weeks away from returning. The Bundesliga veterans both have quad injuries.
The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup begins this weekend. For some teams, that means missing key players for a stretch that might be longer than their fans are comfortable with. That starts tonight. Not everyone listed is already gone, but a good chunk are. It’s the beginning of what could be a a very weird month for some of the league’s best teams. Some more than others. For example..
- Ali Ahmed (M, Canada)
- Javain Brown (D, Jamaica)
- Julian Gressel (F, USA)
We’ll go ahead and establish a ground rule here that if a player competes for Canada, Jamaica, or the USMNT, they’re more likely to miss more time. The tournament runs through July 16 and, for the 'Caps, that means they could potentially be without two players for six games. That will be a common theme here by the way. I know six games doesn’t feel like a lot, but it’s technically about 18% of the season.
Eighteen percent of the season without Julian Gressel is less than ideal. Gressel has been Vancouver’s best player this year. He’s one of three players in the league who has created more than 5.0 expected assists, along with Cristian Espinoza and Thiago Almada. It’s hard to see how they make up for that. Losing Javain Brown on the same side makes it feel even less likely. It’s going to be an interesting stretch for a team hovering on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.
- Jordan Morris (F, USA)
- Alex Roldan (D, El Salvador)
- Cristian Roldan (M, USA)
I normally wouldn’t even bother explaining why this is a tough blow. Y’all definitely know why losing three players of this caliber makes Seattle worse.
But, beyond that, this feels like it’s coming at about as bad a time as it could. Since a 3-0 win over St. Louis on April 8, Seattle are averaging less than a goal per game and just a little more than a point per game. Eleven games with 12 points just isn’t up to the standard for Seattle. Injuries have played a key role in their issues, and it has to be frustrating to lose Morris and Cristian Roldan, especially just as they started to work their way back into the lineup. Seattle can’t get any momentum going right now, and there’s a chance they may not be able to until August.
- Kamal Miller (D, Canada)
- DeAndre Yedlin (D, USA)
It seems like hardly a day goes by here at The Daily Kickoff where I don’t feel obligated to mention Inter Miami’s next few games before reinforcements arrive are critical to their playoff hopes because it’s difficult to see them reaching 42 points if they need to pile up 27 in the 12 games that Messi and Friends could theoretically play.
The Herons have five games to go before their potential arrival could become a reality. They are against Philadelphia, Austin, Columbus, D.C. and St. Louis. That’s a tough stretch. It would have been a tough stretch before they lost two critical defenders to the Gold Cup. They’ll likely be missing around five starters over the next five games, and that might mean Miami will need to go on an all-time great run over the final third of their season in order to make the playoffs.
- Aníbal Godoy (M, Panama)
- Fafa Picault (F, Haiti)
- Jacob Shaffelburg (F, Canada)
Hany lost his supporting cast for a bit. I don’t really think Nashville are in any trouble, but they’re definitely not better without this group. Really, I just wanted to mention Picault and Shaffelburg have been really sharp and effective signings from Nashville this season. As good as Hany has been, he’s had a little more help than in past seasons. Not a lot. But a little.
- Sean Johnson (GK, United States)
- Richie Laryea (D, Canada)
- Jonathan Osorio (M, Canada)
- Tomás Romero (GK, El Salvador)
What might be the thinnest depth chart in the league really didn’t need this right now, and it feels rude we’re just sitting there letting it happen.
- Derrick Etienne Jr. (M, Haiti)
- Ajani Fortune (M, Trinidad and Tobago)
- Miles Robinson (D, United States)
Atlanta appeared to have something cooking the other night with Fortune as the team’s No. 8 and Derrick Etienne Jr. shifted to the right wing. In typical Atlanta fashion over the last few years, they now immediately have to find a new plan. At least for a bit.
There will be contingency plans in place though. And they shouldn’t be hurting too much in attack. What’s more concerning is missing Robinson for what could be a six-game stretch. The two options behind him are Luis Abram, a new signing who has yet to look comfortable in limited minutes, and 17-year-old homegrown Noah Cobb. That’s scary for a team that’s been one of the worst in the league this year for goals allowed, even with Robinson. Did I mention they have the toughest strength of schedule in MLS from here out?
- Matt Miazga (D, USA)
- Brandon Vazquez (F, USA)
Losing a key center back and a starting striker is a tough blow for a team that has had so many games decided by thin margins this season. You kind of have to wonder if they’ll be able to pull out one-goal wins without them. It’s at least hard to imagine Cincy finding their next gear for a bit. There’s a chance their lead in the Supporters’ Shield race has begun to shrink by the time we reach League’s Cup.
