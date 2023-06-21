Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS rosters will be hit hardest by the Gold Cup?

But, beyond that, this feels like it’s coming at about as bad a time as it could. Since a 3-0 win over St. Louis on April 8, Seattle are averaging less than a goal per game and just a little more than a point per game. Eleven games with 12 points just isn’t up to the standard for Seattle. Injuries have played a key role in their issues, and it has to be frustrating to lose Morris and Cristian Roldan, especially just as they started to work their way back into the lineup. Seattle can’t get any momentum going right now, and there’s a chance they may not be able to until August.