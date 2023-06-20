Canada at Gold Cup: 6 players who can seize their opportunity

Shortly after losing their first final appearance in 23 years, Canada released their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup roster with hopes of pursuing another trophy.

Here are six players, including five MLS-based names, that could use this window to push into more opportunities.

There’s an impetus to developing winning habits, all while turning the page towards the co-hosted 2026 FIFA World Cup . Canada have won the Gold Cup twice, lifting the trophy in 1985 and 2000.

Sixteen players from the Nations League roster remain with the squad, including midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, goalkeeper Milan Borjan and other key figures in the CanMNT’s rise.

Les Rouges are in Group D, hoping to clinch the title on July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While the Nations League ended with a 2-0 defeat to the United States , head coach John Herdman turned to an experienced, star-studded roster for the brief two-match window. For the Gold Cup , Canada send a younger squad featuring 10 MLS players.

One of three players earning his first CanMNT call-up, Portland Timbers center back Zac McGraw has a golden opportunity in front of him. The 26-year-old has not previously participated in Herdman’s system or Canadian youth camps, yet his recent play shows that he could play a critical role.

While the regular 3-5-2 misses Alistair Johnston, McGraw could step into the side as a third right-footed defender, alongside either Steven Vitoria or Scott Kennedy in the heart of the back three, with Kamal Miller on the left. Alternatively, he could play in the heart of a back four as he has with the Timbers, potentially partnering with one of Vitoria, Kennedy, Moïse Bombito or Dominick Zator.

McGraw has been among the top central defenders in MLS this season, winning 1.78 tackles per 90 minutes while averaging 6.33 clearances a match, per FBRef. Portland are tied for third in MLS with six clean sheets.