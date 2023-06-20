Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 19?

The young Colombian – a sleeper pick for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target considerations from where we’re standing – kept plugging away and earned his fifth assist of the year on RSL’s winner, lacing a smart low cross from the right flank that Musovski met with a first-time finish at the near post. That was one of Gómez’s two key passes on the night, along with 15/18 passing, 3/8 dribbles and five recoveries. All in all, a productive 63 minutes on the pitch.