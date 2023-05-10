Your Wednesday Kickoff: Way too early shortlists for MLS end-of-season awards

I’ve talked about it plenty in the actual MVP column we do because Petrovic keeps receiving MVP votes, but I just want to remind everyone goalkeeping is the single most quantifiable position in an extremely abstract sport. The nerds can do a pretty good job of assessing a goalkeeper’s ability to stop shots based on where the shots are taken from and where the shots end up, otherwise known as expected goals and post-shot expected goals.

All three 'keepers in this group have the numbers to back up their inclusion. Petrovic is the standout of course, even if I don’t think he’s been an “MVP caliber” standout. Stuver has actually kept more goals out relative to where the shots he’s faced have been taken from (goals minus xG) and Willis is right behind Petrovic when it comes to keeping goals out relative to where the shots end up (goals minus post-shot xG). Basically, Petrovic has been the best of the group, but it’s closer than you probably think. It does seem like Petrovic is slowly starting to separate himself from the pack though. This race might be totally wrapped the next time we check in.