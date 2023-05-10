Your Wednesday Kickoff: Way too early shortlists for MLS end-of-season awards

Orlando, New England out of US Open Cup
Twelve MLS teams were in action Tuesday night in the US Open Cup, with Charlotte FC eliminating 2022 winners Orlando City SC to move into the Round of 16. The New England Revolution were sent packing by lower-division opposition, while a youth-heavy LAFC survived a Cupset of their own before advancing on penalty kicks – one of two epic PK shootouts on the first night of the Round of 32. See the full results here.
CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals of Canadian Championship
Goals four minutes apart in the first half lifted CF Montréal to a 2-1 win over MLS rival Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at BMO Field Tuesday night. CF Montréal advance to the semifinals to meet Forge FC, who bested Atletico Ottawa 3-2 on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw in an all-Canadian Premier League quarterfinal on Tuesday. The winner of the Canadian Championship earns a CCL spot.
Each month, we here at Major League Soccer soccer dot com take stock of the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player race and put together a shortlist of the folks most likely to be named MVP based on their performance so far. Today, one-third of the way through the season (!), I figured we could take a shot at a shortlist for all the other awards. Now, keep in mind, we take votes from around 15 people on the MVP shortlist. These will just be based on my own personal opinions. And my opinions are not good.
I’ve talked about it plenty in the actual MVP column we do because Petrovic keeps receiving MVP votes, but I just want to remind everyone goalkeeping is the single most quantifiable position in an extremely abstract sport. The nerds can do a pretty good job of assessing a goalkeeper’s ability to stop shots based on where the shots are taken from and where the shots end up, otherwise known as expected goals and post-shot expected goals.
All three 'keepers in this group have the numbers to back up their inclusion. Petrovic is the standout of course, even if I don’t think he’s been an “MVP caliber” standout. Stuver has actually kept more goals out relative to where the shots he’s faced have been taken from (goals minus xG) and Willis is right behind Petrovic when it comes to keeping goals out relative to where the shots end up (goals minus post-shot xG). Basically, Petrovic has been the best of the group, but it’s closer than you probably think. It does seem like Petrovic is slowly starting to separate himself from the pack though. This race might be totally wrapped the next time we check in.
This one is always such a blindspot for everyone who isn’t an Extratime host because it seems like it takes paying close attention to every game possible to truly assess who has and who hasn’t been an effective defender. And even if you do that, there are a whole bunch of contextual, team-dependent things that might make all of your opinions totally invalid. Basically, what I’m saying here is this totally vibes-based.
Laryea makes my list for a couple of reasons. First off, I voted for Kai Wagner last year and will continue to believe he should have won the award and we really need to make it “center back of the year” if we’re just not going to acknowledge fullbacks being awesome. Second off, Laryea has been awesome. Even if Toronto have not been. He’s got two goals and two assists and every time you look up, he’s busting his rear to make something positive happen.
Meanwhile, Blackmon is anchoring a Vancouver team that has excellent underlying numbers defensively and is starting to have excellent actual numbers and results as well. It felt like a good time to acknowledge that. And Zimmerman is there because I’m pretty sure I’m contractually obligated to have him in this list. He’s also been good and Nashville are the best defensive team in the league, but mostly, I just don’t want to risk anything.
For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who made his MLS debut in 2023
Even though Klauss and Löwen made their MLS NEXT Pro debut last year with St. Louis CITY SC 2, the two Designated Players are eligible for Newcomer of the Year due to making their full MLS debuts this year, even if those debuts came on an expansion team. There’s no rule against it; a dog can play basketball. Air Bud gambit, y’all.
Anyway, both Klauss and Löwen have been outstanding. They’re the driving forces behind one of the best stories in MLS this year. Klauss has scored five non-penalty goals and delivered two assists, while Löwen has been a do-it-all force in midfield, scoring twice, delivering three assists and helping guide St. Louis’ press. Per FBref, he’s in the 95th percentile among MLS midfielders in shot-creating actions and the 83rd percentile among midfielders in tackles. He’s awesome.
Giakoumakis has also been awesome when healthy. He’s had some hamstring issues that have kept him off the field for a bit, but when he’s been in, he’s been the best striker in the league. He’s tied for the league lead among strikers in non-penalty goals and he’s played around half the minutes of Klauss, Christian Benteke and Jesus Ferreira, who all have five non-penalty goals on the season. If he can get on the field consistently, he might cruise to this award in the end.
For this award, “young player” is defined as a player age 22 or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2001).
Almada is running away with this to be honest, and we have enough words on him in the latest MVP Power Rankings. But it’s still worth pointing out there are a ton of excellent players who are 22 and under this year, and I’m almost definitely forgetting your favorite one. Sorry.
Pereira has been excellent though, compiling three goals and three assists for NYCFC, while Aidan Morris has found the net three times this year while being a major contributor in midfield for a good Columbus team.
I mean I would vote for Gonzalo Higuain again, but alas, he retired.
- Bradley Carnell - St. Louis CITY SC
- Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew
- Luchi Gonzalez - San Jose Earthquakes
Weird time to be talking about this one after the whole “managers don’t really do all that much” discussion we had yesterday, but I think we can at least acknowledge these folks have been really good at not messing things up and putting players in positions to succeed. Carnell feels like the runaway winner at this point after immediately helping to guide an expansion team to the top of the West, but Nancy deserves some justice after last season’s snub and Gonzalez (with the help of Carlos Gruezo and Cristian Espinoza) has steadied a generally unsteady San Jose team. All three have been put into less than ideal, not LAFC-esque situations and made the most of them so far.
