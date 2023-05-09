Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup

While not as outward-facing as Gregg Berhalter or Earnie Stewart, McBride was a key architect of the USMNT’s 2022 cycle, working behind the scenes to plan national-team activities and cultivate positive relationships with clubs in regards to call-ups and the like.

“So I'm sitting here and I'm ready to get back in. I definitely have the itch to get back into the day-to-day side of soccer.”

“JT had come to talk to me while we were in Qatar during the World Cup , and then everything was moving forward pretty soundly until early January, when they let me know that position was going to be put on hold,” McBride, who says he decided to step down from the GM job in October, told MLSsoccer.com on Monday. “So as of right now, I don't foresee that happening anytime soon.

The MLS and US men’s national team legend is pondering his next move after leaving the USMNT’s general manager post in January . U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson had tabbed McBride for a new, more business-oriented post at the federation over the winter, only to be stymied by a USSF budget deficit running north of $42 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

World Cup conundrum

Were he still on the job, this week would be a hectic time in that regard, with the US Under-20 national team set to release their roster for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup which kicks off in Argentina later this month. Negotiating call-ups for events like this, for which FIFA does not require clubs to release their players, is a complex challenge, as shown by the growing list of players who won’t be joining coach Mikey Varas’ squad.

“I had a lot of those conversations. I think it's a delicate situation, because the club has to think about the player and the player’s desires long-term,” said McBride. “Then the importance of the player developing is another thing they need to look at. When I look at it from a club aspect, you can understand why some clubs say, ‘Hey, we're not going to let them go for this long because they’re starters and playing 90 minutes every MLS game.’ And there the developmental side of it, you can make an argument they might be developing better in MLS, in better matches than say, some Under-20 games.”

Varas will likely have to do without several key pieces.

Chicago Fire FC are set to decline call-ups for midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and goalkeeper Chris Brady, both of whom are regular starters for them. Croatian side Hajduk Split plan to keep hold of midfielder Rokas Pukstas, while Eintracht Frankfurt will reportedly do the same with Paxten Aaronson. LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney recently hinted that a shortage of healthy defenders would force him to keep Jalen Neal with the club.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Union say they’ll release their players, despite the likes of Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan logging significant minutes with their first team. Coach Jim Curtin has framed it as central to the club’s developmental ethos as well as a chance at high-level exposure to overseas clubs mulling potential future transfers.

“It's a shop window,” said McBride, “[but] there's been tons of conversations I've had with clubs, and they've [said], ‘Listen, the U-20 [World Cup] might get eyes, but the reason a top European club’s going to purchase one of our players is him being able to play at a high level inside MLS, against professionals. And so the value side of it, probably there's an argument that they'll get more money because the player has been playing professional soccer rather than a club taking a chance on a youth player that excelled at a World Cup.”

McBride played in three World Cups during his glittering career as a striker and also captained the US team as an overage player at the 2008 Olympics, so he also recognizes the allure of major international tournaments.

“These are the discussions that you have with the clubs when you're on the national team side,” he said. “Listen, when you're trying to bring a player into your club, and they understand that they're going to be able to live out their dreams and playing for a national team at a World Cup, whether it's a youth national team or a full national team, I think that's attractive to players coming into that club.