Power Rankings: Miami, San Jose & Vancouver skyrocket after Matchday 11

Not only did they go ahead and take down LAFC to hand them their first loss of the season, but Cristian Espinoza also won the head-to-head battle vs. Dénis Bouanga to lock in his place in the MVP discussion. They’re very much for real, even if there are admittedly still some concerns about depth and the backline as a whole. Either way, this is the best Quakes team since 2012 (and it’s not really close, is it).