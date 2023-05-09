MLS NEXT clubs look to clinch postseason berth at MLS NEXT Flex

MLS NEXT Flex will occur May 12-16 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Maryland, featuring the best 256 teams in MLS NEXT looking to clinch a berth in the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Eighteen MLS NEXT Flex games will stream live on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app, available in more than 100 countries and regions.

The 80-minute U-15 matches and 90-minute U-16, U-17, and U-19 matches that end regulation in a draw will move to penalty kicks. The winner of penalty kicks will earn two points, while the loser will take home one point.

The event includes 64 teams in each of the U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-19 age groups that qualified for the competition based on their points-per-game rank in the 2022-23 MLS NEXT regular-season division standings. Qualifying teams were drawn into 16 groups of four, and the winners of each of these groups will automatically qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

The MLS NEXT season concludes with the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, which will be held June 17-25 at Toyota Soccer Center and MoneyGram Soccer Park in Dallas-Fort Worth.

For the single-elimination competition, 32 teams per age group will qualify based on regular-season play or by winning their group at MLS NEXT Flex. Teams that do not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase, which will be held at the same venue.