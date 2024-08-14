Your Wednesday Kickoff: NYCFC, Columbus & Philadelphia highlight epic Round of 16

The Union will face a very beatable Mazatlán side in the quarterfinal after they pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament. More on that later though. First…

That could be derailed a little bit if some rumored transfers happen today, but still, they might have stumbled onto something special with Baribo. He’s up to five goals in four Leagues Cup games and 11 goals in 12 starts in all competitions. He’s basically on the same heater Lionel Messi found when he arrived in Leagues Cup last year. That heater has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a semifinal appearance.

The Union didn’t end up creating more or better chances on the night and, yeah, they didn’t have to deal with Lucho Acosta from minute one, but they have a verve to them right now that should have everyone else on high alert when we get back to league play.

Man, is it fair to ask why this dude was just sitting on the bench yet? He scored two outstanding goals from the top of the 18 in this one to help power the Union to a huge, “SHUT UP, I’M BACK”, kind of win against FC Cincinnati.

Full credit to both teams here. Each did their best to provide the most on-brand performance possible and both found a way to deliver. Unfortunately for Miami, the Crew’s “We are never out of a game at any point as long as we didn’t have food poisoning the night before” ethos won out over Inter Miami’s “we can and will keep getting away with it” bit.

For a moment it looked like Miami were going to pull this off. When Diego Gómez found the back of the net just as Columbus started to find a groove, it felt like the Herons might have this. Most teams would shut down after going down 2-0 to Miami. But the Crew don’t operate like that.

Instead, they stayed on the gas. Christian Ramírez got on the end of a cross and got them back in the game moments later and then, seconds later, Diego Rossi did the same and tied things up. It only felt like a matter of time at that point. The Crew were prepared to give Miami the same experience they gave FC Cincinnati in last year’s Eastern Conference Final.