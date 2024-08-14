LAFC blitz San Jose as Olivier Giroud gets "warm welcome" 

"But what we talked about in that phase, they were all self-induced. We knew we had the tools and to fix the problem... It's an okay problem to have as long as you have the solutions to fix it in the locker room."

"I think there certainly is an evolution in the group," said head coach Steve Cherundolo afterwards. "We had a mediocre start to the season away from home, very poor performances and results.

Not only did they run riot over San Jose Earthquakes , winning 4-1 in their Leagues Cup Round-of-16 clash, but striker Olivier Giroud made his first appearance for the Black & Gold.

"Part of a family"

One of those solutions? Adding the all-time leading scorer for the French national team. Officially announced as a Designated Player on May 14, the former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker made his long-awaited debut in the 71st minute, playing the final 20 minutes.

"I was looking forward to playing on this pitch in front of this crowd, this amazing crowd, and in front of my family and my friends," Giroud told reporters after the match. "I received a very warm welcome from everybody at the club, the staff, the players...

"I felt like I was welcome, like part of a family, you know, and I wish I could play even more tonight, but it's obviously it's better to restart step by step, but I felt very good on the pitch and I'm looking forward for the next game."

With a quarterfinal matchup against Seattle Sounders FC looming at Lumen Field, Giroud and Cherundolo said playing on artificial turf shouldn't be a concern for the 37-year-old, who is eager to get more minutes under his belt.

"Minutes in a real game are not replicable in training," Cherundolo pointed out. "We need to use the games for him to find his optimal fitness again, and it's just a matter of time.