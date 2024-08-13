Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Nathan Fogaça

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually parted ways

The Portland Timbers have mutually parted ways with striker Nathan Fogaça, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Brazil native joined Portland midway through the 2022 campaign. He tallied 4g/2a in 43 matches.

"We want to thank Nathan for his contributions during his time with the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"He has expressed his desire to look at other opportunities that might afford him the playing time he is seeking, and this decision allows him the ability to do so. The Portland Timbers would like to wish Nathan all the best in his career going forward.”

On the depth chart, Fogaça was behind Felipe Mora and recent trade acquisition Mason Toye. Jonathan Rodríguez can also play striker.

Portland are eighth in the Western Conference (36 points) and on pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.